Socio-economic Uplift Atop PTI Manifesto: Urmar

Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Socio-economic uplift atop PTI manifesto: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar on Sunday said that socio-economic uplift of the people is the manifesto of PTI and a comprehensive development programme has been launched in this regard.

Addressing a function here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that the provision of drinking water, natural gas and electricity is guaranteed to each and every house of the provincial assembly constituency PK-69.

He said that the effective steps of the province has minimized the duration of power loading in the country.

He said that as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government is giving health cards to every family and utilizing all available resources for provision of free health facilities to the people.

The provincial minister said that free health facilities, Ehsas Programme and relief package for destitute are being appreciated by the public and social circles that would extend maximum benefit to the poor.

