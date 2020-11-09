Socio-economic uplift of middle, lower middle class vital for development of society: IT Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Monday said that socio-economic uplift of middle and lower middle class resulted in the progress and prosperity of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Amin-ul-Haque on Monday said that socio-economic uplift of middle and lower middle class resulted in the progress and prosperity of the society.

He said this while addressing a function of National Initiative Artificial Intelligence Security (NIAIS) at Arfa Kareem Technology Park, here.

He said, "IT Ministry wants to harmonize IT graduates with the latest modern technology." The Minister said that education was highly important for bringing development in the country, adding that handsome amount should be set aside in the budget for strengthening of education sector.

He said that digital Pakistan was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and IT Ministry had same vision along with ensuring uninterrupted connectivity in the country.

Keeping in view the far flung areas of the country, a project worth above Rs 5 billion had been assigned for ensuring the 3g and 4g connectivity in far flung rural areas of the country and people would also benefit from the broadband facility, he added.

He said that for last three months tender for rural areas was being floated after 30 days instead of 45 days, adding that the aim behind floating tender in short period of time was to facilitate the people of FATA, Bahawalpur, Jhal Magsi, Muzzafargarh, Shikarpur and other areas.

The IT Ministry took COVID-19 as opportunity and during 2018-19 IT export was of US 995 million Dollars and in 2019-20 IT export was 1.23 billion US dollars, he added.

In first quarter of 2019-20, IT export was 264 US million dollars and in first quarter of current year it increased from 264 US million dollars to 379 US million dollars which he said was a big achievement of the IT Ministry.

He said that soon second Software Technology Zone would be constructed in Islamabad, Chak Shahzad, adding that PC-1 for Karachi IT Park had also been prepared and IT Park in Quetta would also be set up.

Efforts were being made to overcome connectivity problems in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he added.

He further said it was worth mentioning here that Ministry of IT provided technical support to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in making decisions.

He said that when he took charge of the Ministry there were many problems like taxation, additional spectrum and others.

He said that taxation matter had been approved from Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and tomorrow it would be in cabinet.

The IT Minister said that as far as additional spectrum was concerned, committee in this regard had been set up and after the auction process the connectivity of telephones would further improve and the broadband would be more faster.

Regarding the matter of right of way, policy in this regard had been formed and soon it would be approved, he said and added that better quality and coverage was on the top priority of the Ministry of IT.

He said, "World is changing, we need 4G and all out efforts are being made to ensure 4G in whole country." Every month 1.4 million people were chipping on 4G technology, he added.

He said that first trial of 5G had been carried out in Pakistan, adding that work on 5G was underway and auction of 5G would be done in next one to two years.

Punjab Chief Minister Complaint Cell Chairman Zubair Khan Niazi speaking on the occasion said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for entire humanity." He said that success could be achieved in this world and hereafter through following the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in real sense.

He further said that positive approach and motivation was highly important to achieve desired goals.

Later, souvenirs were distributed among the team of NIAIS whereas certificates were also distributed among the students.