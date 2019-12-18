UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Socioeconomic Development Linked With Info-Tech Development : President Dr. Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Socioeconomic development linked with Info-Tech development : President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that socio-economic development of the country was linked with the development of Information Technology and it had huge potential to turn around the country's economy and through its adoption, public service delivery could be immensely improved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that socio-economic development of the country was linked with the development of Information Technology and it had huge potential to turn around the country's economy and through its adoption, public service delivery could be immensely improved.

He expressed these views while chairing the 1st�meeting of the board of Governors, National Information Technology Board (NITB) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said The President further said that IT held immense potential and all out efforts must be made to incorporate modern technologies in various sectors towards improving governance structure.

Therefore, he emphasized that the empowerment of NITB under the new ordinance would intensify its efforts for conversion of public sector organizations to E-governance to ensure optimum services delivery.

During the meeting, various items of the agenda came under discussion and a number of decisions and incorporation of these technologies in different sectors was deliberated upon.

NITB had been established to provide E-governance software applications to public sector organizations so as to focus on cross-cutting E-governanceapplications and initiatives that could be replicated across multiple public organizations for better government to government (G2G) and governmentto citizens (G2C) services and communication.

Related Topics

Technology Media All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

4 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab AIDS control program, WHO complete trainin ..

2 minutes ago

N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at ye ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

7 minutes ago

35 Kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.