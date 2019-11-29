(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan was among the foremost priorities of the government.

He was talking to Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office. The Prime Minister was briefed about the progress on developmental projects in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.