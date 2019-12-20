Socioeconomic development of Balochistan, uplift of people, priority of Govt : Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the socio-economic development of Balochistan and uplifting living standard of people of the province, were among the government's priorities.

In a meeting with a delegation of the parliamentary party from Balochistan led by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind here, the prime minister said the Federal government was resolved to extend all possible support to the Balochistan government for the provincial development.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, MNAs Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali, Munawara Munir, MPAs Mir Nematullah, Sardar Babar Musakhel, Zahida Bibi, Umar Jamali, Naseebullah Khan and Muhammad Mubin Khan Khilji comprised the delegation. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq was also present.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of Balochistan including the development matters and problems being faced by the people.

The members of the delegation apprised the prime minister about the problems in their respective Constituencies.

The prime minister told the delegation that having achieved the economic stability, the government would now fully focus to accelerate the industrial process and create job opportunities for the youth.

He said the stable and enhanced economic activity would also equally benefit the youth from Balochistan as the government would also impart skill training to them.

He said the provision of Sehat Insaf Card under government's social protection initiative "Ehsaas" would support the people of Balochistan particularly the poorones.

The prime minister asked the parliamentarians to highlight the public issues and play their role for their early resolution.

