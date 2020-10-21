Socioeconomic justice essential for good mental health: Khalid Maqbool

Former Punjab governor and Institute of Public Health (IPH) Board of Management Chairman Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool said on Wednesday that a system based on socioeconomic equality and justice was essential to improve mental health and overcome the psychological issues of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Former Punjab governor and Institute of Public Health (IPH) board of Management Chairman Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool said on Wednesday that a system based on socioeconomic equality and justice was essential to improve mental health and overcome the psychological issues of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar on Mental Health here at IPH on Wednesday.

He said that teachers at the school level would also be imparted training to understand/redress the psychological problems of the children, adding that parents should pay attention to their children for creating self-confidence and give equal importance and love to all to save them from inferiority complexes and mental sickness.

He further said that old and traditional methods were being used for the treatment of mental illness and psychological problems which were harmful for patients.

Khalid Maqbool said that by the advancement of medical science, these diseases should be treated by the specialists of the subject.

He further said that people of developed countries also facing a lot of issues relating to mental health and despite all luxurious facilities and modernization, mental peace was still awaited.

He said that religious practices were also a big source of mental peace and to avoid stress and depression.

Dr Iram Bukhari and Dr Nazish Imran from Mayo hospital and Dr Farasat Ali from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also addressed the seminar and delivered lectures on mental health and psychological problems faced by a big segment of society including children.

They were of the view that ups and downs in life and day to day incidents leave a deep impact on human life which also affect the mental health and create depression and stress.

Dr Nazish Imran said that COVID19 pandemic and lockdown left huge impact on human lives including children and it would go a long way to normalize life. She urged to formulate Mental Health Policy at national level.

Addressing the seminar, Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that Awareness at mass level required to improve mental health and redress the psychological problems of society and the Institute of Public Health was fully aware of its role and organizing the seminar on mental health was a way forward in this regard.