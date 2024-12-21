Socioeconomic Registry Project Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz, the socioeconomic registry project was officially launched across the district.
A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem, reviewed the project's progress on Saturday.
Deputy Director(DD) local government,Babar Shahzad Ranjha, briefed the meeting,stating that the project aims to conduct a comprehensive household survey across the district.
To expedite this crucial task,interns were engaged for a period of 75 days,he said.
He further told the meeting the project would also record the economic status of each household and conduct a livestock census in rural areas.
The DDLG Babar said the district administration established 199 registration centers to facilitate the process while only registered individuals would be eligible for social protection programs such as E-bikes,Roshni Gharana Solar program,Himmat card, Kissan card and other social safety net initiatives.
Additionally,registered citizens could apply for health cards,livestock cards and scholarships.
The public could register themselves through an online portal or by calling the helpline 02345-0800 and they could also visit the online web portal www.pser.punjab.gov.pk to register,he added.
The DC emphasized the importance of accurate data in ensuring that benefits reach the deserving.
He further stated that the project aims to simplify the registration process for the public and enable the government to address their needs effectively.
The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (AC) to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration centers and provide all necessary assistance to the citizens.
The meeting was attended by ADC Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Watto,CO MC Zawya Baloch and other relevant officers and Assistant Commissioners through video link.
