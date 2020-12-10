UrduPoint.com
Socks Godown Gutted In Faisalabad

Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Socks godown of a factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that fire erupted in the godown of a socks factory situated at Nisar Colony due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings of the godown and burnt stock of socks.

Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic effort. No loss of life was reported in this incident.

However, a factory worker Owais Tariq (23) fell unconscious due to excessive smoke and Rescue 1122 shifted him to hospital.

