Open Menu

SOEs Running Into Losses Add To Economic Woes: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SOEs running into losses add to economic woes: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the country was facing financial problems and those state owned enterprises (SOEs) which had been incurring losses, were adding to these economic woes.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting over the affair of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The meeting was given a detailed briefing over the different issues of PIA.The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, Adviser to PM Ahad Cheema and other relevant authorities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release..

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his concerns over the delayed decision making with regard to issues of PIA.

He stressed upon expediting the privatization process of PIA and other SOEs running into losses, adding that their losses could not be met with the public tax money.

The caretaker prime minister said that reforms in the aviation sector could bring better facilities to the public.

Transparency in the privations process should be ensured, he emphasised, adding fixing of responsibility for the losses was requisite so that necessary steps should be taken to avoid further losses.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the financial situation of PIA and its privatization process.

All the hurdles in its privatization process were removed, it was further added.

The prime minister directed for accelerating privatization of the national flag carrier to avoid further burden on the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Money Media Ahad Cheema PIA

Recent Stories

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

3 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

21 minutes ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

2 hours ago
Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

2 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

2 hours ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

3 hours ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan