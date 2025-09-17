Open Menu

Soft Encroachments Removed To Ease Traffic Flows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Soft encroachments removed to ease traffic flows

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Karachi Administration kept its campaign for removal of encroachments continued on Wednesday to ameliorate the flow of traffic in different areas of the metropolis.

On the instructions of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, all Deputy Commissioners took action against encroachments obstructing traffic flow and removed soft encroachments from Dr. Daud Pota Road, Mansfield Street,

Zeenat-ul-Nisa Street, Empress Market, Liaquatabad Market, 9000 and 11000 Roads in Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Malir River Bridge, Jinnah Avenue Malir Halt Bridge and other areas of different districts.

All the deputy commissioners, according to a statement issued here, also submitted the reports on their operations to the Commissioner office.

Moreover, Deputy Commissioner Keamari reported an action taken against power theft in collaboration with K-Electric and police in Baldia Sub Division and illegal connections generally known as ‘Kunda” were severed in various areas.

