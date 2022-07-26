Soft launch of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference performed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The soft launch of premier edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC), which is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from February 10-12, 2023, was performed here on Tuesday.

Addressing at the launching ceremony as chief guest, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciated the Pakistan Navy for taking the initiative to exhibit the potential of Pakistan's maritime sector through PIMEC.

Pakistan, he added, offered enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in the maritime sector.

He highlighted that "oceans bring the nations closer and therefore the need to make them a safer place through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders." Pakistan as a responsible state was committed to play its role for international peace, stability and order.

The minister dilated upon Pakistan's maritime potential that could contribute enormously to the national economy. Development of efficient ship-breaking industry, trans-shipment ports, fisheries industry, coastal tourism, water sports and aqua culture were few of the areas which deserved special focus, he stressed.

Khawaja Asif emphasized on the integration of public - private partnership amongst maritime industry to achieve optimum results. The potential of academic and R&D organizations must be incorporated for enhancing efficiency and productivity of the maritime sector, he added.

The minister assured that the government would continue to create business and investment friendly environment. He expressed the hope that avenues generated through PIMEC would grow and bring Pakistan closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, in his remarks, acknowledged the dynamic participation of guests that added great value to the event.

He appraised that the PIMEC would be the flagship event of Pakistan, which was planned to be held biennially for demonstrating the latest technology of national and international maritime industry.

The exhibition would serve as one of the international gathering of entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and top level policy makers to boost cooperation, share knowledge and support ventures in the maritime field, he added.

The naval chief hoped that with zeal & zest, meticulous planning and cooperation from all the stakeholders, PIMEC-2023 would prove "to boon our national economy and help raise our international stature".

Earlier, CEO of Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer, who is also co-organizer of the event, said it was a proud moment for Badar Expo Solutions to be collaborating with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Navy for the premiere edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference. The exhibition would highlight the potential of Maritime sector in Pakistan and help in capitalising the benefits of the blue economy.

He assured that Badar Expo Solutions, with the support of Pakistan Navy and Ministry of Maritime Affairs, would put best efforts to make PIMEC a premier and successful maritime event contributing towards capitalizing the potential of blue economy.

The ceremony was attended by Federal ministers, chief ministers, ambassadors, military officials, academia, media fraternity and distinguished guests from all walks of society.