Soft loans for labourers, returning emigrants in the offing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The government is planning to offer soft loans to the labourers and returning emigrants under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) announced the initiative in a video message the other day.

He said the OPHRD ministry was partnering with Kamyab Jawan Programme for launching 'Kamyab Mazdoor' project, aimed at providing concessionary loans to the labourers to boost Small and Medium Enterprises growth in the country.

He added that it was for the first time that returning overseas labourers were also being included in this project.

The SAPM said the government was striving to ameliorate socio-economic conditions of the labourers under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of 'Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas'.

He added that the OPHRD ministry was committed to the PM's vision of 'Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas', aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of resources in the society and giving all the workers a right to a basic standard of living.

Bukhari vowed all-out efforts to improve living conditions of the workers both in Pakistan and overseas.

He urged all the provinces to step up their efforts to protect the labourers' rights and ensure their welfare.

