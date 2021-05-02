UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soft Loans For Labourers, Returning Emigrants In The Offing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Soft loans for labourers, returning emigrants in the offing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The government is planning to offer soft loans to the labourers and returning emigrants under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) announced the initiative in a video message the other day.

He said the OPHRD ministry was partnering with Kamyab Jawan Programme for launching 'Kamyab Mazdoor' project, aimed at providing concessionary loans to the labourers to boost Small and Medium Enterprises growth in the country.

He added that it was for the first time that returning overseas labourers were also being included in this project.

The SAPM said the government was striving to ameliorate socio-economic conditions of the labourers under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of 'Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas'.

He added that the OPHRD ministry was committed to the PM's vision of 'Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas', aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of resources in the society and giving all the workers a right to a basic standard of living.

Bukhari vowed all-out efforts to improve living conditions of the workers both in Pakistan and overseas.

He urged all the provinces to step up their efforts to protect the labourers' rights and ensure their welfare.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

7 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

7 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.