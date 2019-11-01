Soft loans for strethening cottage industry

Punjab government formulated a plan for rehabilitation and strengthening the cottage industry across the province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Punjab government formulated a plan for rehabilitation and strengthening the cottage industry across the province.

Official sources told APP here on Friday that under the plan the government will provide soft loans amounting to Rs 300,000 to the industrialists for rehabilitation of cottage industry and priority would be given to women entrepreneurs across the Punjab.

The government was taking steps for the promotion of cottage industry as livelihood of thousands of families was linked with it. The plan would soon be carried out in major industrial towns of the Punjab, sources added.