Soft Loans Of Rs 2.60 Bln Disbursed Under KJP: Fortnight Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:29 PM

Disbursement of soft loan witnesses a sharp increase in the last two weeks as an amount of Rs 2.60 billion has been distributed among 1,048 budding entrepreneurs under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

The amount was disbursed among youth from September 19 to October 5, said a fortnight report released by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to highlight KJP's performance.

According to the report, concessionary loans amounting to Rs 21.60 billion had so far been disbursed among 16,048 individuals under the KJP in the last couple of years.

The report also highlighted the countrywide increase in economic activity which created massive job opportunities in the last two weeks.

Some 4,203 youngsters gained employment fortnight, thus raising the number of total job creation under the scheme to 33,653.

Fortnight comparison of loan disbursement at provincial level was also drawn according to which a sum of Rs 1.80 billion had been given to 757 young people of Punjab during the last 15 days, which helped create 2,572 jobs in the province.

Overall, so far, a total sum of Rs 15.80 billion was so far distributed among 11,778 youngsters of Punjab since the start of the programme. The total job creation stood at 24,907.

In Sindh, soft loans amounting to 500 million were disbursed among 190 entrepreneurs in the last fifteen days. The disbursement created some 928 jobs in the province.

Overall, a sum of Rs 3.30 billion has so far been disbursed among 2,210 youth hailing from Sindh province. It helped 4,493 created their own business.

In a news statement SAPM Usman Dar said the graph of Kamyab Jawan Programme was going up with each passing day. Integrating youth into the national mainstream was the government's foremost priority, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking multiple initiatives for socio-economic development of youth. The loans were being disbursed across the country and on apolitical basis.

The SAPM said loans were being given to only those who had workable business plans.

