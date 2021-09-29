Soft loans worth Rs 20 bln disbursed among youth: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said that the government had so far disbursed a large number of soft loans amounting to Rs 20 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

"Across the country, around 16,000 young people are running their small and large businesses after getting loans under the scheme," he told the members of National Youth Council at a capacity building workshop.

He said over 35,000 people got employment through the YES loans amounting to Rs 26 billion had been approved, he added.

Usman Dar said the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme was designed under the National Youth Development framework and after conducting an extensive survey to get youth's input in that regard.

National Youth Development framework was formulated to develop coordination with all the provinces on the policies aimed at ensuring socio-economic welfare of the young people, he added.

The SAPM said the framework was developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who stressed on developing a road map which could ensure strong coordination between the Center and provinces on the matters related to the youth development.

The government was making all out efforts for the framework's implementation so that the opportunities could be created for the youth from less developed areas of Balochistan, Sindh and others, he added.