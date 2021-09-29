UrduPoint.com

Soft Loans Worth Rs 20 Bln Disbursed Among Youth: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Soft loans worth Rs 20 bln disbursed among youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said that the government had so far disbursed a large number of soft loans amounting to Rs 20 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

"Across the country, around 16,000 young people are running their small and large businesses after getting loans under the scheme," he told the members of National Youth Council at a capacity building workshop.

He said over 35,000 people got employment through the YES loans amounting to Rs 26 billion had been approved, he added.

Usman Dar said the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme was designed under the National Youth Development framework and after conducting an extensive survey to get youth's input in that regard.

National Youth Development framework was formulated to develop coordination with all the provinces on the policies aimed at ensuring socio-economic welfare of the young people, he added.

The SAPM said the framework was developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who stressed on developing a road map which could ensure strong coordination between the Center and provinces on the matters related to the youth development.

The government was making all out efforts for the framework's implementation so that the opportunities could be created for the youth from less developed areas of Balochistan, Sindh and others, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Road Young All From Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

16 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

16 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

18 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

31 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.