Soft Loans Worth Rs 25bln Approved For 30,000 Youth In 2-year: Usman Dar

Thu 02nd September 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday said the government had so far approved soft loans amounting to Rs 25 billion for 30,000 young people under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

The concessionary loans were approved in two years' time period under the YES, launched in 2019 to provide finance to budding entrepreneurs to open new businesses and expand the existing one.

In a news statement, Usman Dar said there had been a massive economic activity across the country as the number of successful entrepreneurs of KJP was growing gradually.

He assured youth of merit and transparency in the loan disbursement process.

Meanwhile, the SAPM tweeted story of Asad Kamal who succeeded in setting up his own real estate business after getting Rs nine million loan.

Asad Kamal who is resident of Rawalpindi, in a video message, said extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP's team for providing such opportunities to youth of the country.

