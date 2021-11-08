UrduPoint.com

Soft Loans Worth Rs 30 Bln Approved Under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Monday said the partner banks of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) had so far approved soft loans amounting to Rs 30 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

Addressing the Kamyab Jawan Convention jointly organized by Islamabad Chamber Chamber of Commerce commerce (ICCI) and Kamyab Jawan Program in ICCI Auditorium, the SAPM said total allocation for the KJP's loan scheme was Rs 100 billion.

He said the government was striving to facilitate the youth in opening their own businesses.

Different schemes were being implemented under the KJP for socio-economic development of youth through creation of jobs and education opportunities, he added.

Usman Dar said the the government had rolled out Hunarmand Pakistan Programme under which it wanted to make some 170,000 youth skillful.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin also graced the event as chief guest.

Cheques for soft loans worth Rs 70 million were disbursed among budding entrepreneurs at the convention.

Certificates were also given to the youngsters who had completed their skill courses under the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

