Soft lockdown being envisaged for five different towns in Khi West

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration of Karachi west was contemplating to impose smart lockdown in 16 different union councils pertaining to its five districts so as to counter surge in the coronavirus cases during recent past.

According to available details Baldia, Gadap, Kemari,Orangi and SITE towns in the district have been identified as the worst hit in terms of COVID- 19 positive cases with 149 registered in UC-Four, Metroville in SITE area followed by 134 cases at UC-Five, Saeedabad in Baldia Town.

Areas recommended for soft lockdown in Baldia include Naval Colony , UC-Three islam Nagar (37 cases); Sector 4C and 8B in UC-4 Nai Abadi (41 cases),Area 5G, 5J, A3 in Saeedabad, UC - 5 (134 cases); Afridi Colony - Muslim Mujahid UC-6 (27 cases); Muhajir Camp - Kokan Colony - UC 7 (30 cases).

Gulshan e Maymar, Khuda ki Basti in UC - 5 Songal along with Surjani sector L-1,5C, 5D,4B,4C,7A in Gadap Town with 71 cases in total during last one day were among the recommended list of areas.

Keamari Town affected areas were cited to include Saeedabad Masjid Road and Umer Khan Road, Bhutta Village - UC One (20 cases), Habib school Street UC-Two Sultanabad (34 cases) and Docks - Majeed Colony UC - Three in Kemari (47 cases).

Areas suggested for lockdown in Orangi include Christian Colony, UC-6 Ghaziabad (41 cases), Area 7A/B sector 8, UC 11 - Data Nagar (31 cases) UC 12 Mujahid Colony encompassing Millatabad, Gulfamabad = Aligarh Colony.(27 cases).

UC- 4 In Metroville (149) followed by sector 4&5 UC Six Frontier Colony (44 cases) along with Islamia and Subhani Mohalla UC 4 Banaras in SITE area (28 cases).

In view of the number of cases authorities have called for needed intervention in the interest of the inhabitants and for those visiting these localities.