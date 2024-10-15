Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Soft speed humps would be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to save the motorcyclists and other travelers from expected mishaps on this important bridge, said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

He visited the flyover here on Tuesday and expressed a sense of deep grief over a fatal motorcycle accident at this bridge. He said that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover was an important site which provided easy link to the road users who wanted to reach at Mansoorabad, Hajjiabad, Chak Jhumra, etc. from Railway Station Chowk.

Therefore, road safety measures would be ensured on this important flyover by setting up soft speed beakers made of rubber in addition to installing iron grille to save the road users especially motorcyclists from expected mishaps.

He reviewed various matters regarding road safety and traffic management on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover and directed the construction section to immediately install sign boards at this important intersection.

He also appealed to the Chief Traffic Officer to cooperate with FDA for regulating vehicular traffic and ensure passage of sufficient number of vehicles through Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover as long as the iron fence and soft speed breakers were installed.

Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed briefed the Director General about flyover project while City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Deputy Directors Engineering Umar Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Convener Road Safety Traffic Management & Engineering Committee (TMEC) Mian Iftikhar and others were also present on the occasion.