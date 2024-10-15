Open Menu

Soft Speed Humps To Be Set Up On Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover

Soft speed humps would be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to save the motorcyclists and other travelers from expected mishaps on this important bridge, said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Soft speed humps would be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to save the motorcyclists and other travelers from expected mishaps on this important bridge, said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

He visited the flyover here on Tuesday and expressed a sense of deep grief over a fatal motorcycle accident at this bridge. He said that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover was an important site which provided easy link to the road users who wanted to reach at Mansoorabad, Hajjiabad, Chak Jhumra, etc. from Railway Station Chowk.

Therefore, road safety measures would be ensured on this important flyover by setting up soft speed beakers made of rubber in addition to installing iron grille to save the road users especially motorcyclists from expected mishaps.

He reviewed various matters regarding road safety and traffic management on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover and directed the construction section to immediately install sign boards at this important intersection.

He also appealed to the Chief Traffic Officer to cooperate with FDA for regulating vehicular traffic and ensure passage of sufficient number of vehicles through Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover as long as the iron fence and soft speed breakers were installed.

Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed briefed the Director General about flyover project while City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Deputy Directors Engineering Umar Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Convener Road Safety Traffic Management & Engineering Committee (TMEC) Mian Iftikhar and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Mehar SITE From

Recent Stories

ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 v ..

ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target

Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts ..

Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President

2 minutes ago
 Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hosp ..

Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah ..

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20

15 minutes ago
 Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarshi ..

Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program

15 minutes ago
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

7 minutes ago
 Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

7 minutes ago
 219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveil ..

219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance

7 minutes ago
 BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verificatio ..

BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates

7 minutes ago
 Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training fo ..

Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged

7 minutes ago
 Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated con ..

Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan