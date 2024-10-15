Soft Speed Humps To Be Set Up On Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Soft speed humps would be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to save the motorcyclists and other travelers from expected mishaps on this important bridge, said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Soft speed humps would be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to save the motorcyclists and other travelers from expected mishaps on this important bridge, said Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.
He visited the flyover here on Tuesday and expressed a sense of deep grief over a fatal motorcycle accident at this bridge. He said that Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover was an important site which provided easy link to the road users who wanted to reach at Mansoorabad, Hajjiabad, Chak Jhumra, etc. from Railway Station Chowk.
Therefore, road safety measures would be ensured on this important flyover by setting up soft speed beakers made of rubber in addition to installing iron grille to save the road users especially motorcyclists from expected mishaps.
He reviewed various matters regarding road safety and traffic management on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover and directed the construction section to immediately install sign boards at this important intersection.
He also appealed to the Chief Traffic Officer to cooperate with FDA for regulating vehicular traffic and ensure passage of sufficient number of vehicles through Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover as long as the iron fence and soft speed breakers were installed.
Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed briefed the Director General about flyover project while City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Deputy Directors Engineering Umar Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Convener Road Safety Traffic Management & Engineering Committee (TMEC) Mian Iftikhar and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases
Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 2015 minutes ago
-
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program15 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher7 minutes ago
-
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill7 minutes ago
-
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance7 minutes ago
-
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates7 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged7 minutes ago
-
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads15 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm15 minutes ago