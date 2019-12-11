Soft- term financing programmes launched for women empowerment: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that PTI government is making best efforts to empower women socially and economically

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that PTI government is making best efforts to empower women socially and economically.

He was speaking at 2nd OCCI Women Empowerment Awards-2019 distribution ceremony at a local hotel, which was participated by representatives of 200 companies. President, Overseas Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Shazia Saeed, former presidents Zaffar Khan and Asif Mumtaz were prominent on OCCI side.

Sindh Governor said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted due participation of women in social and economic activities of the country. Females are more than a half of the country's population but their contribution is very low because of low rate of education, professional trainings, exposure, less job opportunities and lack of availability of finance to start their own businesses, he said.

Besides other financing schemes/programmes, the government had launched easy and soft-term financing scheme exclusively for women entrepreneurs with upper limit of Rs 5 million. Hence, they have been exempted from the condition of collateral normally required for a loan and the mark up on these loans is also very much affordable for even small women entrepreneurs, he added.

He offered, on behalf of the Federal Government, to arrange presentations at OCCI for women entrepreneurs about how to better benefit from this new business loan scheme.

"OCCI should become a part of this finance scheme aimed at economic empowerment of women," he emphasized.

Imran Ismail said being Chancellor of universities in Sindh, he attended different programmes including convocations there and found over 70 % awards winners were girl students. Women could do miracles provided they were given equal chances, he re-affirmed adding that it was our, male members' responsibility, to help them come forward.

The Governor appreciated OCCI leadership for taking initiative of Women Empowerment Awards as this would encourage companies to contribute more for women empowerment.

OCCI's President, in her welcome address, said the chamber had taken initiative of Women Empowerment Awards in 2017 to recognize the companies leading in contribution for women empowerment by providing them maximum jobs including top positions, ensuring best working environment and trainings. Also, to recognize their contribution in promotion of female education/literacy and imparting vocational trainings to women for creating small women entrepreneurs.

Later, awards were distributed and top most award titled Champion of 2019 went to Unilever Pakistan, First Runner-up of 2019 award was won by Procter and Gamble Pakistan and Second Runner-up of 2019 award was got by Telenor Pakistan. Other 7 Special Recognition Awards went to RB Pakistan, Gender Balance Workforce, Nestle Pakistan, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan, Philip Morris Pakistan, Total Parco Pakistan and Pak Brunei Investment.