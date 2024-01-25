Software Developed To Trace Bikers Without Helmets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has installed a unique software to trace
motorcyclists travelling without helmets in the city and the authority will issue
e-challans worth Rs 2,000 to violators.
Using CCTV camera software, the authorities would identify helmetless motorcyclists, later they
would be faced penalties, announced by Inspector General of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Thursday.
To ensure safety during city travel, wearing helmets was crucial to avoid accidents
and hefty fines, reiterated the IG.
According to a spokesperson for the PSCA, the software to trace individuals riding motorcycles
without helmets has been developed by the authority and after indication, they would be
issued e-challans to their home addresses.
Last month, over 21,000 motorcyclists were issued challans on roads for not wearing helmets,
and 393 drivers under the legal age faced consequences. In response to smoke violations, 2053
vehicles were impounded while fines were also imposed on violators of lane discipline
breaches, said by the spokesperson for the traffic police department.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power1 minute ago
-
President for special focus on development of GB's natural, human resources9 minutes ago
-
Foggy weather forecast for Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
Election seminars help enhance PID's election awareness efforts:PIO10 minutes ago
-
WASA NOC prerequisite for property transfer10 minutes ago
-
PSCA initiates "Crime Stoppers Service”20 minutes ago
-
WASA issues final notices to defaulters of Grain Market20 minutes ago
-
Lesco detects 389 power pilferers20 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s Dera office listens to complaints at South Waziristan29 minutes ago
-
Balochistan caretaker govt to ensure supply of clean drinking water in Gwadar, adjoining areas: Domk ..30 minutes ago
-
No compromise on quality hajj arrangements: minister39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual interest42 minutes ago