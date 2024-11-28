Software Exhibition,job Fair Held At SBBU
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Students of the Department of Information Technology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized a software exhibition and job fair at the end of the semester. On the special instructions of the Vice Chancellor, the Department of Information Technology of the Faculty of Science and Technology organized the software expo and job fair to enhance the skills of the students. Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah inaugurated the software expo and job fair. Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dean Social Sciences Professor Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Chairman Information Technology Department Dr. Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Marina Sherbaz, Manzoor Ali Sial, Asif Ali Zardari, Asif Nizamani and other teachers were also present on the occasion of the inauguration.
Teachers who organized the software expo job fair including Umair Ramzan Sheikh, Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli, Pervez Khaskheli, Azeem Mirani and others said that about 25 software models have been exhibited by the students in this expo. Professor Madad Ali Shah said that today is the era of computers. In this era of information technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University is ahead of other universities in this type of activities. Through this expo, the leadership skills of students can be further enhanced. They are helped in choosing their career, choosing a business and finding opportunities to acquire higher educational qualifications at the international level. He added that in today’s era, students studying in interior Sindh have the potential to prove themselves at the national and international levels.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KPK, suburbs11 seconds ago
-
Trust building among traders, FBR stressed for development of national economy25 seconds ago
-
Qamber Police arrest drug dealers, undercover accused.33 seconds ago
-
2 miners killed in Mingora40 seconds ago
-
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources8 minutes ago
-
PTI founder not a political prisoner, facing corruption, violence charges : Ahsan Iqbal11 minutes ago
-
VC reviews exams arrangements11 minutes ago
-
DC discusses Punjab Human Capital Investment Project schemes21 minutes ago
-
LHCBA Bahawalpur delegation calls on IUB VC21 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas26 minutes ago
-
SHO, female SI suspended30 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality30 minutes ago