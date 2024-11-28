Open Menu

Software Exhibition,job Fair Held At SBBU

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Students of the Department of Information Technology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad organized a software exhibition and job fair at the end of the semester. On the special instructions of the Vice Chancellor, the Department of Information Technology of the Faculty of Science and Technology organized the software expo and job fair to enhance the skills of the students. Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah inaugurated the software expo and job fair. Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dean Social Sciences Professor Dr. Salman Bashir Memon, Chairman Information Technology Department Dr. Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Marina Sherbaz, Manzoor Ali Sial, Asif Ali Zardari, Asif Nizamani and other teachers were also present on the occasion of the inauguration.

Teachers who organized the software expo job fair including Umair Ramzan Sheikh, Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli, Pervez Khaskheli, Azeem Mirani and others said that about 25 software models have been exhibited by the students in this expo. Professor Madad Ali Shah said that today is the era of computers. In this era of information technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University is ahead of other universities in this type of activities. Through this expo, the leadership skills of students can be further enhanced. They are helped in choosing their career, choosing a business and finding opportunities to acquire higher educational qualifications at the international level. He added that in today’s era, students studying in interior Sindh have the potential to prove themselves at the national and international levels.

