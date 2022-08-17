Software ready to check use of rented vehicles in crimes

The Police Department claimed to have prepared a software to check the use of rented vehicles in criminal activities

According to In-charge IT Cell of the City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad, the IT Branch prepared software named 'Electric Motor Surveillance', which could be used after its formal launching.

He said that the software would be installed in those vehicles which were being rented out.

The vehicle driver/ owner would be bound to feed entire data of those people who would hire the vehicle for their personal use.

The software would immediately transmit a signal to the IT Branch if the vehicle would be hired by any record holder person. In this way, the software would also help in controlling the use of rented vehicles in criminal activities and strict legal action would be taken against those vehicle owners who would fail to install the software, he added.