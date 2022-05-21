Software under development for online approval of homes map plans

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) is developing a computer software for hassle-free online approval of map plans of homes to spare people from the botheration of visiting MDA office personally.

MDA's one-window operation is going to be based on Information Technology (IT) and people would no more be required to visit office to submit map plan cases once the computer software program is ready and operational, DG MDA Qaisar Saleem said in an official meeting on Saturday.

People would be able to submit map plan to MDA through their computers, laptops or smartphones from the comfort of their homes.

MDA was also simplifying procedure for approval of map plans of multi-story or commercial buildings, the DG said adding that condition of getting such map plans prepared from MDA-registered architects has been waived off, ending monopoly of a few architects registered with MDA.

People can now get their map plan prepared by any architect registered with Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) but these should be in accordance with MDA bye laws.

Qaisar Saleem said that a proposal was also under consideration to approve multi-storey or commercial buildings' map plans in phases to make room for the officials to visit and inspect the site at different stages to ensure compliance of bye laws.

Meanwhile, Chairman PCATP Arif Changezi hailed new initiatives of MDA to facilitate people.

