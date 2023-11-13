Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) An annual grand flowers exhibition was arranged by Sogetsu Ikebana, here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director General Walled City Lahore Kamran Lashari, in which

a lot of people took special interest.

On the occasion, Naveen Syed explained that Ikebana is the Japanese Art of Flower Arranging.

It is disciplined form of the art which brings together peace and serenity to the human soul. It relaxes the body and mind, shared Naveen Syed.

She further explained, walk into world Sogetsu Ikebana and experience the assortment of beautiful blossoms in the form of exquisite arrangements. Naveen taught her students that how to create art from flowers, leaf, stones etc. By this ways, students feel exalted and encouraged. The women get happiness and peace of mind by this art, she added.