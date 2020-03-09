SOGP holds awareness walk on World Women Day

A walk was organized under the auspices of society of Obstetericians& Obsterticians (SOGP) attended by good number of doctors and nurses of Nishtar hospital in connection with World Women Day here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A walk was organized under the auspices of society of Obstetericians& Obsterticians (SOGP) attended by good number of doctors and nurses of Nishtar hospital in connection with World Women Day here on Monday.

A three days celebrations concluded with the walk from Nishtar Medical University Tower to Dr Hayyat Zafar Auditorium followed by an awareness seminar.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of women rights and against domestic violence.

Addressing the seminar NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha underlined the need of giving equal rights to women.

He said last Messenger, Hazat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) also preached the rights of women adding that islam lays great stress on equal rights of women.

He appreciated SOGP for holding walk and seminar for sensitizing people about rights of women.

Former principal Nishtar Medical College, Dr Samee Akhtar informed that it was heartening that Pakistani women were bringing good name to the country.

Dr Mehnaz Khakwani urged upon creating awareness among masses about women rights laws.

Dr Shahid Rao also spoke on the occasion.