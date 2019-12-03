Sohaib Ashraf takes charge as DPO Bahawalpur

Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf who was previously serving as Senior Superintendent of Police in Counter Terrorism Department has assumed the charge of District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur

He was welcomed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Legal Shahid Iqbal and staff of District Police Office at his office.

Newly appointed DPO was given Guard of Honor by a smart contingent of District Police.

Later, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf visited Martyrs Monument and laid floral wreath. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.