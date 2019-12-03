UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sohaib Ashraf Takes Charge As DPO Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Sohaib Ashraf takes charge as DPO Bahawalpur

Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf who was previously serving as Senior Superintendent of Police in Counter Terrorism Department has assumed the charge of District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf who was previously serving as Senior Superintendent of Police in Counter Terrorism Department has assumed the charge of District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur.

He was welcomed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Legal Shahid Iqbal and staff of District Police Office at his office.

Newly appointed DPO was given Guard of Honor by a smart contingent of District Police.

Later, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf visited Martyrs Monument and laid floral wreath. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

16 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

19 minutes ago

7-Time Mr Olympia Phil Heath is Set to Appear at D ..

37 minutes ago

60% of SMEs globally not supported to tackle bribe ..

41 minutes ago

 Wasim Akram congratulates wife for being selecte ..

44 minutes ago

Indian special gesture for UAE National Day

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.