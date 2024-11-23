Sohail Afridi Launches Digitalization Initiative For KPK's C&W Department
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Special Assistant for Communications and Works (C&W), Sohail Afridi launched the digitalization initiative of the C&W Department on Saturday, which includes the implementation of the Asset Management System and the Human Resource Information Management System (HRIMS).
The event was attended by the Secretary of C&W, Chief Engineers, and other senior officials.
Sohail Afridi emphasized that the Asset Management System aims to digitize records related to the department’s machinery, financial accounts, and provincial assets, ensuring transparency and accurate data management, according to a Press release.
The initiative is expected to reduce fraud and discrepancies.
Afridi also highlighted the importance of the HRIMS, which will streamline administrative processes such as postings, transfers, leave applications, and seniority lists.
"The objective is to secure departmental records, eliminate the possibility of manipulation, and enhance efficiency for both the department and the public," Sohail Afridi said.
The digitalization of the C&W Department is part of the government’s broader effort to modernize operations, improve service delivery, and promote transparency and accountability in public institutions./APP-rzr-mkz
