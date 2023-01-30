Sohail Akhtar Sukhera appointed as DIG Investigation

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab government on Monday issued a notification for appointing DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera to the post of DIG Investigation, Lahore.

Sohail Akhtar Sukhera was earlier serving as DIG Telecommunication and Transport.

DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera joined Pakistan Police Service as ASP in 2001. He belonged to 28th Common of Pakistan Police Service.

During his professional career, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera had served as DIG Operations Punjab, DIG PHP, DIG VVIP Security and DIG Training Punjab.

Sohail Sukhera had also been posted as SSP Internal Accountability Division Lahore, Operations Lahore and Central Police Office as AIG Logistics and AIG Admin and Security.

Sohail Sukhera also held duties in National Highway and Motorway Police and CTD.

Apart from Lahore, Sohail Sukhera held various posts in Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot, Islamabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan.

