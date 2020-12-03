UrduPoint.com
Sohail Ali Khan Appointed PIO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:37 AM

Sohail Ali Khan appointed PIO

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has appointed Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer as the new Director General/Principle Information Officer (PIO) (BS-21) at the Press Information Department (PID) with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) has appointed Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer as the new Director General/Principle Information Officer (PIO) (BS-21) at the Press Information Department (PID) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued here by the ministry on Wednesday, Sohail Khan, an officer of information group was serving as Director General (DG), Internal Publicity (IP) Wing at MOIB.

Previously, Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of information group was assigned the additional charge of the post of DG/ PIO PID.

