UrduPoint.com

Sohail Amir Clinches Gold Medal At All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Sohail Amir clinches Gold Medal at All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The All Pakistan Triathlon Competition 2021 was conducted at Bahawalpur where Sohail Amir clinched Gold Medal and was declared best Athlete in open category by completing the competition in 1 hour 15 minutes.

As many as 552 Triathletes representing all provinces of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) enthusiastically participated in this grand event from different government departments, Pakistan Army, Civil Armed Forces, students of various colleges and universities, professional athletes from Pakistan Triathlon Federation and Athletics Federation of Pakistan were also part of this event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The runner up athletes were Muhammad Bilal and Amir Abbas who achieved 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The Competition comprised of three sports events, which included 300m Swimming followed by 20km Cycling and 10km cross country running in the end.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, was the chief guest at the occasion and Olympian Shahbaz Senior was the special guest of honor. Corps Commander distributed medals and prizes among the winners.

A large number of notable dignitaries including Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Hockey Coach Khwaja Junaid, Mountaineer Saima Baig, Olympian Boxer Asghar Changezi attended the ceremony.

Presidents of Pakistan Tri-Athletics Federation, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Sports board were also present on the occasion.

Cultural delegates and floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GB and AJK were the highlighted features of this ceremony.

Pakistan Punjab Rangers displayed mesmerizing rifle drill during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Rangers Sports Punjab ISPR Cycling Gilgit Baltistan Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Event All From Government Best Coach Boxer

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

44 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's ..

Israeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports

11 hours ago
 Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian ..

Macron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.