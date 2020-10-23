Sohail Amir wins Triathlon 2020 competitions in Bahawalpur: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

Sohail Amir student from Sahiwal on Friday won the Triathlon 2020 competitions held in Bahawalpur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Sohail Amir student from Sahiwal on Friday won the Triathlon 2020 competitions held in Bahawalpur.

The Triathlon competitions were aimed to restore recreational and healthy activities in Bahawalpur, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

These competitions had been organized under the auspices of Bahawalpur Corps, it added.

Triathlon 2020 was comprised three events including 300 meters (m) swimming, 20 kilometers cycling and 10 km race was also part of these competitions. Since 1st position was grabbed by Sohail Amir, student from Sahiwal where 2nd position was achieved by Shahbaz Ahmed, student Islamia University Bahawalpur and 3rd position was attained by Amir Abbas, student from Sahiwal.

Over 300 university, college and madrassa students participated in these competitions. Moreover, people from different walks of life also took part in the competitions.

The youth participating in the Triathlon 2020 showed great enthusiasm for holding sports activities and called it a positive development for Bahawalpur.

Later, Corps Commander Bahawalpur distributed prizes among the successful players.