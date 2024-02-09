Sohail Anwar of PPPP wins PS-12 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Candidate Sohail Anwar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-12 Larkana-III constituency by securing 54,077 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Moazam Ali Khan Ali of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 31,850 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.96 per cent in the constituency.