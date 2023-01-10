UrduPoint.com

Sohail Azmi Elected As President Of Central Anjuman Tajran D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Sohail Azmi elected as President of Central Anjuman Tajran D.I.Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Central Anjuman Tajran Dera Ismail Khan has unanimously elected Sohail Ahmed Azmi as its President and acknowledged the services of its former President Raja Akhtar Ali (Late) for the rights of traders.

The meeting of Central Anjuman Tajran was held under the chair of Senior Vice President Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed which was attended by General Secretary Muhammad Ramzan, presidents of other traders associations besides traders including Javed Akhtar, Khalil, Janabat Khan Mehsud, Ghulam Subhani, Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Qureshi, Sheikh Abdul Majeed, Haji Aman Ullah, Hanif Kobra, Sohail Azmi, Saeed Awan, Qazi Muhammad Khalid, Haji Aurangzeb, Muhammad Yusuf, Karim Nawaz and others.

In the meeting, the services of the Raja Akhtar Ali (late) were acknowledged and prayers were offered for the high ranks of the former president. The traders were of the view that the space created after the death of Raja Akhtar Ali could not be filled.

The Central Anjuman Tajran decided to raise the issue of increasing inflation at all forums and called for taking measures for the betterment of the people.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Anjuman Sohail Ahmed All

Recent Stories

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.