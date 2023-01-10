Sohail Azmi elected as President of Central Anjuman Tajran D.I.Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Central Anjuman Tajran Dera Ismail Khan has unanimously elected Sohail Ahmed Azmi as its President and acknowledged the services of its former President Raja Akhtar Ali (Late) for the rights of traders.

The meeting of Central Anjuman Tajran was held under the chair of Senior Vice President Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed which was attended by General Secretary Muhammad Ramzan, presidents of other traders associations besides traders including Javed Akhtar, Khalil, Janabat Khan Mehsud, Ghulam Subhani, Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Qureshi, Sheikh Abdul Majeed, Haji Aman Ullah, Hanif Kobra, Sohail Azmi, Saeed Awan, Qazi Muhammad Khalid, Haji Aurangzeb, Muhammad Yusuf, Karim Nawaz and others.

In the meeting, the services of the Raja Akhtar Ali (late) were acknowledged and prayers were offered for the high ranks of the former president. The traders were of the view that the space created after the death of Raja Akhtar Ali could not be filled.

The Central Anjuman Tajran decided to raise the issue of increasing inflation at all forums and called for taking measures for the betterment of the people.