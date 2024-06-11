Sohail Jabbar Malik Appointed As Special Judge On Deputation Basis
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Federal Government has appointed Sohail Jabbar Malik District and Sessions Judge as Special Judge (Customs, Taxation & Anti Smuggling-I) Karachi on deputation basis.
According to notification issued by Ministry of Law and Justice, Sohail Jabbar Malik has been appointed as Special Judge (Customs, Taxation & Anti Smuggling-I) Karachi on deputation basis for period of the years in his own pay and scale from the date he assumes charge of the post.
