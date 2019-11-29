UrduPoint.com
Sohail Khawaja Takes Over Charge As DG Faisalabad Development Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:25 PM

Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has been appointed as Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and has also taken over charge of his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has been appointed as Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and has also taken over charge of his office.

After taking over charge, he held an introductory meeting with FDA officers and directed them to improve performance of the authority.

He said that government is committed to provide quality service by resolving genuine complaints of the people without any delay. Therefore, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also issued directions for completing ongoing development projects of the authority and inspected One Window Counter, Computer Section, Finance Directorate, Town Planning and Estate Management departments of the FDA.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Administration Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Public Relations Officer (PRO) FDA Rana Liaqat Ali and others were also present in the meeting.

