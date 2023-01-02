UrduPoint.com

Sohail Mahmood Assumes Charge As ISSI DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as ISSI DG

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday assumed charge as Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

He took over charge of office from former ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, said an ISSI news release.

Sohail Mahmood brings with him vast experience of diplomacy and high-level decision-making. He served in the Foreign Service of Pakistan for nearly 37 years and rose to the rank of foreign secretary, serving in that position from April 2019 to September 2022.

He served as High Commissioner of Pakistan to India from 2017-19, and ambassador to Turkiye (2015-17) and Thailand (2009-13).

He also served as Additional Secretary (Afghanistan/West Asia) and Director-General (Americas) and Director-General (Foreign Secretary's Office).

Earlier, in his diplomatic career, he served in Pakistan's embassies in Ankara and Washington, D.C., and as a counsellor at Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He had also served as Director (Iran & Turkiye).

Sohail Mahmood holds a Master's degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, New York, and a Master's degree in History from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Thailand United Nations Iran Ankara Columbia Washington, D.C. New York April September 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to showcase range of new and ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to showcase range of new and exciting features

2 minutes ago
 Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

32 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.