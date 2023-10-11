Sohail Nasir appointed Dy Chairman NAB

Sohail Nasir, former judge of Lahore High Court, has been appointed as Deputy Chairman while Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah has been appointed Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

A formal notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice here Wednesday.