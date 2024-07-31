Open Menu

Sohail Rajput Elected As Chairman Advisory Board Of GCU Alumni Association

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Provincial Ombudsman Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput has been elected as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Alumni Association Government College University Hyderabad (Karachi Chapter)

The decision has been made in a meeting of the Alumni Association's Karachi chapter. According to press release, the Alumni Association's Secretary Amin Yousuf presented name of Dr Sohail Rajput as Chairman of the Advisory Board which was unanimously supported by all members.

Amin Yousuf will also serve as the Secretary of the Advisory Board.

The Board members includes Professor Majid ul-Zafar, Shariq Ahmed (Secretary Social Housing Sindh), Meeran Muhammad Shah (Deputy Advocate General), Dr Nafees Qureshi (Radiologist), Dr Zubair Sheikh (Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ali Jinnah University), Aftab Memon (Ex-Bureaucrat) Muhammad Ayub Sheikh (Ex-DMD) Water Board, SM Shakib (USAID), Colonel (R) Rahat Shahbaz Mackey and Adil Gilani (Transparency International) were attended the meeting.

