Sohail Siyal Visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya Bund Dyke
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi and former provincial minister and MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal visited the Aqil Aghani and Moriya dyke in Larkana on Sunday.
During the visit, they inspected the flood relief emergency medical camp and the animal hospital established on the embankment. Irrigation officials briefed the commissioner and the former minister about the current situation, while the District Health Officer gave details regarding the medical facilities being provided to people visiting the relief camps.
On the occasion, Sohail Anwar Siyal said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh have mobilized ministers, focal persons, and PPP officials to look after the people and monitor the water situation.
He added that there is no “super flood” threat at present and expressed hope that the floodwater would reach Guddu within two days.
He further said that they are visiting the site on a daily basis to supervise and guide the administration.
