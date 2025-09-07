Open Menu

Sohail Siyal Visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya Bund Dyke

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Sohail siyal visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya bund Dyke

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi and former provincial minister and MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal visited the Aqil Aghani and Moriya dyke in Larkana on Sunday.

During the visit, they inspected the flood relief emergency medical camp and the animal hospital established on the embankment. Irrigation officials briefed the commissioner and the former minister about the current situation, while the District Health Officer gave details regarding the medical facilities being provided to people visiting the relief camps.

On the occasion, Sohail Anwar Siyal said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh have mobilized ministers, focal persons, and PPP officials to look after the people and monitor the water situation.

He added that there is no “super flood” threat at present and expressed hope that the floodwater would reach Guddu within two days.

He further said that they are visiting the site on a daily basis to supervise and guide the administration.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan