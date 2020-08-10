UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sohawa–Chakwal Road Project Near Completion, To Be Inaugurated Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Sohawa–Chakwal road project near completion, to be inaugurated soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Logistics Cell (NLC) was giving final touches to SohawaChakwal 63 kilometers dual carriageway that would not only significantly reduce the travel time between the two towns rather also give a huge fillip to socio-economic activities in the region.

The project has been completed despite numerous impediments like slow process of land acquisition and shifting of utilities by concerned departments which caused intermittent delays in execution of construction work, said a press release.

Notwithstanding challenges, every possible effort has been made by NLC to ensure quality of work.

The 63 kilometer road has been constructed in a way to ensure maximum comfort and safety for commuters of the region.

The travel time between Sohawa to Chakwal and vice versa which used to take two and half hours will be cut by half. This will not only result in reduction of transit time for transport carrying locally produced goods and raw material but also economize fuel efficiency.

It is worth mentioning that significant increase in economic activities has already been started as new shops, restaurants, petrol pumps and outlets of other social amenities are being established by locals astride the road.

The road is expected to be inaugurated in few weeks.

Related Topics

Petrol Road Chakwal Sohawa

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

21 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

WHO sees hope despite looming 750,000 virus death ..

36 seconds ago

Tour de France to embark from Brest in 2021

38 seconds ago

Aid deal possible if Democrats compromise: Mnuchin ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.