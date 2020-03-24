UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Sohni Dharti" Singer Was Remembered On Her First Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:46 PM

The renowned late singer Shehnaz Begum was remembered by the music community on her first death anniversary across the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The renowned late singer Shehnaz Begum was remembered by the music community on her first death anniversary across the country on Tuesday.

Shehnaz Begum was born on January 2, 1952 in Dhaka to M Fazlul Haq and Asiya Haq, her parents named her Shehnaz Rehmatullah initially which was changed later.

Rahmatullah debuted in singing at the age of 11, as a playback singer for the film Notun Sur in 1963 while she first performed on television in 1964.

She sang in Bangladeshi and Pakistani films, she mostly sang patriotic songs as in the late 1960s and early 1970s, she sang patriotic songs such as Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe and Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan.

Shehnaz Begum released an album with Samina Chowdhury called Megh Roddur.

She died on 23 March 2019 of a heart attack at her residence in Baridhara, aged 67, Shahnaz Begum passed away in Bangladesh on the time when many Pakistanis were listening to her famous song Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay on Pakistan day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Film And Movies Bangladesh Music Pakistan Day Died Dhaka Sur January March 2019 TV

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan's Number of COVID-19 Cases Almost Tripl ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Global death toll climbs over 16,500

8 minutes ago

Asia markets rally as Fed unveils 'game changer' s ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to announce writ ..

8 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) activates Help ..

8 minutes ago

First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus i ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.