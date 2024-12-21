Open Menu

Sohni Dharti Youth Council To Celebrate Quiad’s Birthday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Sohni Dharti youth council to celebrate Quiad’s birthday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Sohni Dharti youth Council would host an event in connection with birthday ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 24th December ( Tuesday) at press club auditorium.

Chairman Sohni Dharti youth council Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan informed here on Saturday that on this occasion special Jinnah Awards will also be given to the people belongs to different segments of life in recognition of their outstanding performances.

APP/nsm

