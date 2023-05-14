UrduPoint.com

Soil Analysis Key To Improve Fertility, Enhance Production; Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Soil analysis key to improve fertility, enhance production; experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to get their soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level as it will enable them prepare the land in accordance with crop and soil needs for obtaining a higher yield.

In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab Agriculture Department here Sunday, the experts said that that soil analysis could unveil necessary information like salinity, crop access to Nitrogen, micronutrient including Potash, Zinc, Boron, presence of organic material, PH value of soil and availability of gypsum. This useful information can help farmers apply only the needed quantity of fertilizers and micronutrient and adopt proper measures to get good production results, they told.

Giving tips on how to collect sample from a acre of field for analysis, the experts said that farmers should collect samples from different parts of the field and then mix them to get a compound sample.

They said that cotton farmers should dig down from zero to 30 cm deep and collect five to twenty five (25) samples from a cotton field and then mix all these to get a compound sample. This compound sample, upon analysis, can give average fertility of the land, they said adding that the farmers should first prepare a map of the field showing all details prominently. They advised that samples should be collected from spaces away from the road, trees, heaps of fertilizers and houses. Samples of saline areas should be collected separately. After getting the samples analyzed, the farmers should then consult agriculture officials and follow their guidelines to get good production, they told.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Road Sunday Cotton Media All From

Recent Stories

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese com ..

Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese companies in technology, clean an ..

8 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Dev ..

UAE participates in Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai ..

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai Racing Carnival

53 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Participation in 7th Arab Readin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.