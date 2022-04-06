UrduPoint.com

Soil Analysis Vital To Improve Soil Fertility, Enhance Production

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Soil analysis vital to improve soil fertility, enhance production

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to get their soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level as it will enable them prepare the land in accordance with crop and soil needs for obtaining a higher yield

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to get their soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level as it will enable them prepare the land in accordance with crop and soil needs for obtaining a higher yield.

In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, experts said that soil analysis could unveil necessary information like salinity, crop access to Nitrogen, micro-nutrient including Potash, Zinc, Boron, presence of organic material, PH value of soil and availability of gypsum. This useful information can help farmers apply only the needed quantity of fertilizers and micro-nutrient and adopt proper measures to get good production results. Giving tips on how to collect sample from a acre of field for analysis, experts said that farmers should collect samples from different parts of the field and then mix them to get a compound sample.

They said that cotton farmers should dig down from zero to 30 cm deep and collect five to twenty five (25) samples from a cotton field and then mix all these to get a compound sample.

This compound sample, upon analysis, can give average fertility of the land. Farmers should first prepare a map of the field showing all details prominently. Samples should be collected from spaces away from the road, trees, heaps of fertilizers and houses. Samples of saline areas should be collected separately. After getting the samples analyzed, farmers should then consult agriculture officials and follow their guidelines to get good production.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Road Cotton Media All From

Recent Stories

Finnish Parliament to Discuss Possibility of NATO ..

Finnish Parliament to Discuss Possibility of NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Survey conducted for separate lifting of industria ..

Survey conducted for separate lifting of industrial, municipal waste: MD SSWMB

3 minutes ago
 Mehfil Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

Mehfil Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

3 minutes ago
 ESA Chief Says Members Discussing Back Up Plans on ..

ESA Chief Says Members Discussing Back Up Plans on ExoMars After Cutting Ties Wi ..

3 minutes ago
 DC visits wheat procurement centres, inspects dist ..

DC visits wheat procurement centres, inspects distribution of gunny bags

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donb ..

Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donbas Republics - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.