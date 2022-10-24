UrduPoint.com

Soil Analysis Vital To Improve Soil Fertility, Enhance Production

Published October 24, 2022

Soil analysis vital to improve soil fertility, enhance production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to get their soil samples analyzed from laboratories set up at district level as it will enable them prepare their field in accordance with crop and soil needs for obtaining a higher yield.

In a statement issued here by the Punjab Agriculture Department, experts said that soil analysis could unveil necessary information like salinity, crop access to Nitrogen and micro-nutrients, including Potash, Zinc and Boron. It could also provide important information about presence of organic material, PH value of soil and availability of gypsum.

"This useful information can help farmers apply only the needed quantity of fertilizers and micro-nutrients and adopt proper measures for better results," the experts added.

Sharing tips on how to collect sample from a acre of field for analysis, they said that farmers should collect samples from different parts of the field and then mix them to get a compound sample.

They said that cotton farmers should dig from zero to 30 cm deep and collect five to twenty five (25) samples from a cotton field and then mix all these to get a compound sample. The compound sample, upon analysis, would give average fertility of the land.

The farmers, they said, should first prepare a map of the field showing all details prominently, adding that the samples should be collected from spaces away from the road, trees, heaps of fertilizers and houses. Moreover, the samples of saline areas should be collected separately.

After getting the samples analysed, the farmers should then consult agriculture officials and follow their guidelines for high yield, they said.

