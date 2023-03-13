Soil and Water Conservation KP to make 102 acres barren land cultivable in Dulomuch

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) ::Soil and Water Conservation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral is converting 102 acres of barren land into a cultivable area in Dulomuch.

Under this project, one water plant, four check dams, land levelling, terracing and plantation of 4,000 olive trees, 3,000 wild plants and 2,000 fruit trees are included.

Director General KP Muhammad Yasin Wazir has recently inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting olive trees during a ceremony that was held at Dolomus.

Talking to APP, the owner of this land Colonel Retired Shahzada Muhammad Sharif said since we approached the office of the Soil and Water Conservation Department at Chitral, by writing a simple application, they sent their technical team and started work on this project.

Director General Soil and Water Conservation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Yasin Wazir said before initiating the project, this was a slope and barren land and we worked on it making it cultivable, besides planting olives, almonds, pomegranates and other fruit plants on it.

It will also benefit the landowners financially besides controlling the forest cutting as wild plants will also be planted in this area. The project, he said will also promote tourism as it will attract wildlife casting a positive impact on climate.

Mujibur Rehman, who is the district officer of this department, said that this year, 8000 kanal of barren land is being cultivated in Chitral. Now, he added we are planning fruit and wild plants that will transform this area into gardens. People can also grow vegetables and get financial benefits by making their lands cultivable.

He said for this purpose any landlord can come to the office and submit a simple application, after which 80% of the expenses would be granted by our department, while the farmer will contribute only 20% of the total cost.