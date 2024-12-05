Soil Needs Important Nutrients For Better Yield, Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Soil expert, Dr Rabia Khalid, on Thursday, emphasized the need for important nutrients for yield, as the soil was the most important resource for sustainability of life.
While talking to the media on the eve of World Soil Day (WSD), she said, we need to take care of the soil for our next generation, adding that the use of chemicals carelessly for better yield definitely harmed the structure of the soil and that crops could also be unfavorable to the humans.
Commenting on the theme of WSD, Dr. Rabia said that its theme in 2024 was “Caring for Soils: Measure, Monitor, and Manage.” She added that in order to get better production from the soil, firstly ‘measure’ the capacity of the soil and then ‘monitor’ all nutrients present in the soil for the production of specific crops and ‘manage’ it accordingly.
“We are deteriorating the structure of the soil in the pursuit of extra production, while on the contrary, it is needed to get production according to the capacity of the soil, and necessary steps should be taken to take care of it,” Rabia said.
Speaking about the condition of the soil of Pakistan, she said, ”The soil of Pakistan is blessed with all necessary nutrients and far better than other regions, but due to adverse practices, it is losing its high fertility capacity".
Talking about other reasons for deteriorating the structure of the soil, she blamed pollution and waste materials as the most common for the degradation of the soil surface.
