Soil salinity causing damages to public health in Kulachi Tehsil of D.I.Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : The salt affected soil of Rorhi in Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan is posing potential threat to the population of around 4000 families in the area.

Residents have complained to the district management that soil-salinity caused by main canal of the gigantic Gomal Zam dam project was also endangering public infrastructure and fertility of agricultural land.

A delegation of notables led by Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, former provincial minister complained to the deputy commissioner Dera Ismail Khan that Rorhi , a sub-town of Kulachi Tehsil with over four thousand dwellings was on the verge of collapse.

The elders including Shaikh Ismail, Shamsuddin and others informed management that the water-table had considerably increased in the area because of gradual withdrawal/discharge of irrigation water.

They stated that the main canal of the multipurpose within few years exposed the ill-planned construction of the project.

They added that irrigation system, sprang out of Gomal Zam dam was on one hand turning the barren lands into irrigated while on the other hand its poorly constructed components were leading to soil salinity on large scale in the adjacent areas .

The delegation members said that sub-town Rorhi was the worst victim of the soil-salinity phenomenon.

Residents deplored that in the absence of appropriate action on the part of irrigation department and district management, the salinity flow had flooded their streets and houses.

The deputy commissioner Muhammad Umair assured the visiting delegation of the Rorhi with all out solution to their grievances.

He directed the Soil Conservative officials to conduct survey of the area with extracted soil-solution.

It may be noted that apart from damages to public infrastructure ,the excessive flow of salt and sodium contents in irrigation water adversely affect the fertility of land as well as the growth of plants and crops yield.