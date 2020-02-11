Soil scientists for joint efforts to check decreasing soil fertility

The soil scientists, researchers, academia and scholars expressing concerns over gradual degradation of soil and its fertility- one of the most precious natural assets had called for collective efforts to cope with challenges arising due to lack of policies and research

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The soil scientists, researchers, academia and scholars expressing concerns over gradual degradation of soil and its fertility- one of the most precious natural assets had called for collective efforts to cope with challenges arising due to lack of policies and research.

They emphasized this while speaking at three-day 18th International Congress of Soil Science-2020 began on Tuesday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, under the theme "Wise soil management ensures better environment and livelihood." The congress jointly organized by Soil Science Society of Pakistan and Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, attracted soil scientists, researchers, scholars, experts and academia across the world and country.

Abdul Bari Pitafi, Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries sharing his views as a chief guest said the soil is not only cultivable source for producing crops, but is natural asset on which all creatures and ecosystem build bio-diversity and life is dependent on earth which is the main source of livelihood.

Highlighting importance of agriculture and livestock the minister said that all sources of the food depend on this larger sector which feeds the population as well as livestock and wildlife of the country. It was need of hour to link employment with agro-based economy, he added.

Pitafi urged the youth to change their behavior for agricultural profession and to develop their ideas and adopt sustainable agriculture practices for safe food instead of wasting time in search of jobs in medical and engineering professions.

The neglected sectors of agriculture and livestock need to be prioritized for the development and prosperity of the nation and the government was also planning to develop policies for the agriculture sector which is main source of livelihood and food security of the country, he informed.

"We have to maintain soil at all levels to live safe, conserve biodiversity, maintain ecosystem, on which life of humans depend", the minister said.

Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University highlighted the importance of soil which is the most valuable natural resources for human existence adding that that the soil is basic medium of survival of human being, animals, flora and all other living species, hence the soil may be called the soul of infinite life.

He appreciated the efforts of the Soil Science Department and Pakistan Soil Science Society for organizing the international congress at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando jam.

The VC said "We have three main aspects like soil, water and seed for agriculture, which at present time seem not safe for increasing productivity." adding that "We have to manage our soil resource on sustainable basis for ensuring food, nutritional and livelihood security of Pakistan at the same time we have to fulfill the aspirations of people of Pakistan for betterment of livelihood".

He informed that the climate change has enormous effects on soil fertility and soil was being lost day by day. He expressed hope that the mega event would prove helpful to cope the challenges of soil degradation and rehabilitation through suggestions of the scholars, soil scientists, academia, researchers and students to avoid looming threats of food security.

He informed that around 500 oral and poster presentations would be delivered during tree day congress in the university, which would be helpful for the policy makers and practitioners to cope the emerging challenges in maintaining soil, environment and better livelihood.